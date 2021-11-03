It’s almost time to return to class! The trailer for season 2 of “Saved By the Bell” is here and the upcoming season of the ’90s reboot is promising even more drama as Bayside High gears up to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition. With junior year just starting and a spirit competition to plan, the students of Bayside have a lot on their plate, but Daisy is determined to steer clear of the “Bayside nonsense,” that is until a cute new student is elected as student council Vice President.

“OK people, I’ve got a big agenda, so we need to stop getting distracted…,” Daisy is seen telling the class before turning all her attention to the new kid.

The trailer also sees two of our favorite Bayside High alums, Slater, and a newly single Jessie, grow closer despite their tumultuous romantic past.

“Fate is real. You’re working at the same school as your first love,” Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) tells Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) who now serves as a faculty member at the high school alongside her high school boyfriend, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez).

“You’ve been through a lot,” Slater says to Jessie before a scene of the pair getting close at a school dance flashes across the screen.

Meanwhile, Mac sees the spirit competition as an opportunity to step out from his father’s shadow. Jamie leans on Lexi in the wake of his parents’ divorce while Lexi struggles to be a more understanding girlfriend. Aisha seeks a new outlet after football is cancelled and DeVante finds love with a rich Bayside girl.

The new series, a reimagining and revival of the original, follows a new group of privileged teens at Bayside High School who must now share the hall with a more diverse group of kids from working-class families after the California governor (Mark-Paul Gosselaar returning as a grown-up Zack Morris) shuts down lower-income schools.

While primarily focusing on the young cast of new characters, many original stars aside from Gosselaar make appearances in the first season — and by the looks of this trailer, will be appearing in the second season as well.

“Saved By the Bell” premieres Nov. 24. at 8 p.m. ET/PT on W Network.

More From ET:

‘Saved by the Bell’ Returning for Season 2 in November

Tiffani Thiessen Celebrates ‘Saved by the Bell’ Wedding Anniversary

Lark Voorhies Back on ‘Saved by the Bell’ Revival: See the Pic!