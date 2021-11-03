Kristen Stewart loved getting to know Princess Diana from the inside.

The actress, who is already getting Oscar buzz for her take on the late royal in “Spencer”, joined Howard Stern on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” and opened up about what it was like getting ready for the role.

According to Stewart, she even felt a connection to Diana after being chased by the paparazzi.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Wants Guy Fieri To Officiate Wedding To Dylan Meyer

“I definitely understand the whole, ‘Dude, keep your curtains closed’ thing. Like, if I keep my windows open, people are allowed to shoot through them and then publish those photographs [from] within my own home,” she said. “The difference is that when I make a movie I really want everyone to go see it.”

She added, “I’ve been in vehicles going through that tunnel being chased by really aggressive paparazzi in Paris… Sitting here right now I still can’t believe that that’s how it went down, that’s how it shook out. I can’t understand it.”

On Diana herself, Stewart said, “There’s this fixation on what we would have been able to get from this woman if we had her for longer… There are some people that are just born with this sparkly, protruding, beautiful, just like incredibly infectious energy—and she was one of those people.”

Stewart also spilled on what it was like to work on Diana’s accent.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Wants Guy Fieri To Officiate Wedding To Dylan Meyer

“When I speak, I barely open my mouth. When [Diana] speaks, it’s just open,” she said. “I felt like the way to really do her justice was to be so present and spontaneous. This woman to me, from everything I’ve seen of her, was so live-wire. She feels a little bit spooky. She walks into a room and you just don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Elsewhere, the “Twilight” star reacted to the Oscar buzz.

“Over the course of being alive and watching the Oscars every year, sometimes you’re like, ‘Why do people win these things? They’re not always the best performances.’” she said. “But at the same time, I’m like, ‘Yeah, for sure I want to be a part of this conversation. I want everyone to see this movie. I’m so proud of it. It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I just don’t think this will ever happen again, so I’m kind of smooth sailing through this one.”

“Spencer” hits big screens on Nov. 5.