Conor McGregor and Johnny Depp are having a good time in Rome, Italy despite McGregor’s alleged dust-up with a DJ.

McGregor, 33, and Depp, 58, sipped on the Irishman’s Proper Twelve whiskey and smoked up while partying in Rome. The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion shared photos from the encounter online.

“Myself and John Depp enjoying a fine glass of Proper Twelve on the rocks,” McGregor captioned the Instagram reel on Wednesday. “Thank you for your kindness and hospitality towards my friends and family Johnny! A proper gentleman.”

McGregor reportedly punched Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti in October while visiting the Italian city. “The Notorious” one was in town having his child baptized at the Vatican.

McGregor (22-6) has not competed in the UFC since losing a trilogy fight to rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. McGregor suffered a broken leg at the end of the first-round and was unable to continue.