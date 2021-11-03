Click to share this via email

Avril Lavigne is entering Travis Barker territory.

Lavigne has signed a label deal with Barker’s DTA Records. The working agreement appears to fit well with the Canadian songstress’ ongoing pop-punk revival. Not only has a contract been signed, but the “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” singer might already have new music en route.

“Let’s f**k s**t up!” Lavigne captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday breaking the news. “Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?”

Lavigne released six albums between June 2002 and Feb. 2019. Head Above Water, her most recent project, was released through BMG records.