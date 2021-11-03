Hot off his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z shared the secrets behind his extraordinary success in a new interview with Jazmyn, the precocious 11-year-old who broadcasts her delightful celebrity interviews on her Jazzy’s World TV social media brand.

In the adorable interview, Jazmyn asks Jay-Z to offer some advice for youngsters who’d like to follow in his footsteps.

“Believe in yourself, even before anyone else believes in you,” he begins.

“You gotta have ultimate confidence, like you do, you’re very confident,” he tells Jazymn, who responds, “Thank you!”

“And just believe in yourself,” he adds.

“The 🐐 @jayz shares a few tips for success with me & other kids watching. … Thanks so much for sharing time with me,” she wrote in the caption, teasing that the second part of the interview will drop on Friday.

The plucky young journalist from Bushwick, Brooklyn has earned a reputation for smart and snappy celebrity interviews, where her videos with the likes of celebs ranging from 50 Cent to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear on her @jazzysworldtv Instagram account, as well as TikTok, where she’s amassed 2.3 million likes.