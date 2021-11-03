Click to share this via email

Anna Wintour is a grandma once again.

The Vogue magazine editor-in-chief’s daughter, Bee Shaffer, 34, and her husband Francesco Carrozzini welcomed their first child together.

In a sweet announcement on Instagram, the couple announced the arrival of their son Oliver Sozzani.

“Oliver Sozzani Carrozzini 💙,” captioned the post. “10.25.21.”

The comments on Shaffer’s post flooded with messages from famous friends like Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zac Posen, Ben Platt and more.

“Wow!!!! Got the chills!!!!!!! I’m so happy for you. All. Xxx,” SJP wrote, while Platt added, “Gorgeous.”

Shaffer and Carrozzini, who is the son of the late Vogue Italia’s editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour’s home in Mastic, New York, back in July 2018.

Shaffer confirmed she was expecting in July.