Teri Hatcher and James Denton are set to reunite almost 10 years after “Desperate Housewives” came to an end.

The two will star in the Hallmark Channel holiday film “A Kiss Before Christmas” which Denton is producing.

“The whole thing started because he called me, and he was like, ‘I’m producing this movie. You probably don’t want to do it, but would you even consider reading it?'” Hatcher told E! News‘ “Daily Pop”. “I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This sounds like the perfect way for us to reunite!'”

“I think one of the great things we brought was our history to this movie,” she added. “We played this married couple that’s been married for a long time, that has teenage kids and it just was natural. We didn’t have to do anything because we have this history and it was so great.”

She then teased this was really the only way fans would ever see them come together again.

“And since they killed Mike in ‘Desperate Housewives’, this was the only way we were gonna get a reunion!”

While Denton said this character is “much more interesting” than Mike, he did fall “back into being reserved, quiet.”

Denton said, “It was weird trying to fight those characters from those years.”

Denton also joked about the difference in love scenes.

“A Hallmark bedroom scene is much different from a ‘Housewives’ bedroom scene,” he said, while Hatcher noted she had on “long sleeves and long pants.”

“A Kiss Before Christmas” airs Nov. 21 on the W Network.