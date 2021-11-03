Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Tracy Oliver is doing it again.

The mind behind the “First Wives Club” series and the 2017 hit comedy “Girls Trip” is bringing a new binge-worthy series to Amazon Prime Video with “Harlem” starring Meagan Good and Grace Byers.

Per the official logline from Amazon, the series follows “a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City, the mecca of Black culture in America. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

READ MORE: Camila Cabello Stars In First Trailer For Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Cinderella’

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video also shared the bios for all four characters.

Camille (Good) is “a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life.”

Jerrie Johnson stars as Tye “a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability —and romantic partners— at arm’s length.”

READ MORE: ‘The Pursuit Of Love’ Is En Route To Amazon Prime Video In New Trailer

Quinn, played by Byers, is “a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business.”

Shoniqua Shandai’s Angie is “a confident, vibrant and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn.”

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

“Harlem” premieres on Dec. 3 on Amazon Prime Video.