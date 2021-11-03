Lynne Spears is turning to Britney Spears‘ legal team to help cover legal fees she incurred while attempting to help free her daughter from her conservatorship. In court documents obtained by ET, counsel for Lynne Spears is asking the courts to pay for their fees (and an outside counsel hired to be local counsel in California) to the tune of $663,202.54.

Lynne claims in the docs that she hired the firm Jones Swanson Huddell & Garrison LLC in 2019, to see “what they could do to get involved to help Britney free herself from what she saw was a very controlling existence,” and to “achieve independence from her conservator father Jamie Spears.”

Lynne went on to present a disturbing story of Britney’s life, detailing the alleged restrictions she was being put under as a result of the conservatorship, including being involuntarily moved from her home, not being allowed to travel to Louisiana for the holidays, and “an extended stay” in a medical facility against Britney’s will (treatment Lynne allegedly did not believe was warranted). She also alleged that Britney was given a meager allowance, only allowed to use a flip phone and had restrictions on her movement and the visitors allowed in her home, including her now-fiancé, Sam Asghari, and even her children’s friends.

The docs state that Britney “enthusiastically agreed” to have her mother join the case and help “free her from the nightmare she was enduring.” They go on to say that Lynne “entered this case with her own counsel in order to fill the gap and help pursue the basic rights to which Britney was entitled but was being denied.”

In doing so, Lynne allegedly entered into an agreement with the law firm that it would be paid for its efforts made on her behalf for the fees incurred while working to free Britney.

The docs allege that Lynne’s efforts helped improve her daughter’s life, allowing the singer to take a trip to Turks and Caicos with her mother and others. Britney also got her iPhone back, driving privileges restored and got a “new medical regime which was not as debilitating as before Lynne got involved.”

The docs also state that Lynne asked for Jamie’s removal from the conservatorship in 2019, with Lynne being instrumental in removing TriStar Sports and Entertainment and appointing Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. to serve as co-conservator of Britney’s estate.

Lynne goes on to bash Jamie’s counsel’s “media tour” in the docs, and the fees the team filed in March 2021. Lynne allegedly filed objections to those fees on April 16, 2021, saying the media tour “was not in Britney’s best interests, and did nothing to better Britney’s quality of life.” The docs state the tour abruptly ended, and shortly after, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was appointed to “take the lead” on those objections, which are still pending and will financially benefit Britney if granted.

Lynne’s team also noted that it was through their efforts that Britney was granted permission to hire her own private lawyer, filing a Petition for Permission to Hire Private Legal Counsel on July 6, 2021, which was later granted on July 14.

This latest filing comes just a day after Britney accused Lynne of being the real mastermind behind her conservatorship.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared Tuesday, Britney claimed that while her father started her conservatorship 13 years ago, it was actually her mother, Lynne, who gave him the idea. The singer then blamed her mother for “secretly ruining her life,” before adding that her father is “not smart enough” to have ever thought of putting the pop star in a conservatorship in the first place.

“The moment I SMILE 😁 and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says, ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’, I say, ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’ Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!,” Britney began before pointing the figure at Lynne.

“Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do 💯👍🏼🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!,” she continued, calling out both her mother and her former business manager, Lou Taylor, for the role they played in kick-starting her conservatorship. “I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole, ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on,’ attitude and go f**k yourself 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

For more on Britney’s conservatorship battle, watch the video below.

