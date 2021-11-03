Disney is sharing the story of Alberto.

In the new trailer for the upcoming animated short from Disney and Pixar, Alberto, of this year’s “Luca”, is getting a spinoff titled “Ciao Alberto”, all about the character’s life with Massimo in Portorosso.

The short clip shows Alberto as he writes a postcard to his best friend, Luca, and gives him updates on his new life where he is loving his job and catching massive amounts of fish.

Alberto was introduced in the hit animated flick “Luca”, which came out earlier this year, as a part sea monster, part teenager, teaching his new friend Luca, who is also a sea monster, all about the human world.

Jack Dylan Grazer (“It”, “Shazam!”) will reprise his role as Alberto for the short.

Canadian cutie Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) lent his voice as Luca for the film.

“Ciao Alberto” begins streaming on Disney+ Nov. 12.