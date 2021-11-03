Salma Hayek has been vocal about the sexual harassment she experienced from Harvey Weinstein, who’s currently serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and is now detailing the horrific bullying she received from the disgraced movie mogul.

Back in 2017, Hayek detailed the many times she’d turned down his sexual advances in a piece she wrote for the New York Times, and in a new profile for The Guardian she reflects on that earlier interview.

“This is an interesting conversation because, if you really look at my [New York Times] piece, you’ll see that I really focused on the bullying [rather than the sexual harassment], and I do think women got it worse [from him],” Hayek said. “[Weinstein] is not the only man to reassure himself by knowing he can destroy women.”

Hayek worked with Weinstein when he produced her Frida Kahlo biopic Frida, but transformed what had been her longtime dream project into a horrific nightmare.

According to Hayek, Weinstein went ballistic over the Oscar-winning makeup that transformed her into the famed Mexican painter, complete with her signature unibrow, because he thought it made her look less attractive.

“I did feel all right [when he bullied me]. Okay, I would shake [afterwards] and it did depress me, but there was a cartoon aspect about the whole thing,” Hayek said.

“When he would call me up [during the making of ‘Frida’] and scream, ‘Why do you have a [monobrow] and mustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’ I was like, ‘But didn’t you ever look at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man was playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s with the nose?’”