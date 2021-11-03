Click to share this via email

Princess Margaret’s son, David Armstong-Jones, just rang in a milestone birthday.

On Wednesday, the Earl of Snowdon, Queen Elizabeth’s nephew, turned 60.

While a member of the Royal Family, Armstrong-Jones is not a working royal like his cousins Prince Charles or Princess Anne.

However, he did grow up at Kensington Palace with his sister Lady Sarah Chatto and went to school at Buckingham Palace with Prince Andrew.

Princess Margaret, David Armstrong-Jones, Sarah Chatto (then Armstrong-Jones) — Photo: Shutterstock

At birth, he was 5th in line for the British throne but now falls in at number 25.

As an adult, Armstrong-Jones opened a furniture company and was formerly chairman of auction house Christie’s.

In October 1993, he wed Serena Stanhope but announced that after 26 years of marriage, they were to divorce in Feb. 2020. The couple shares children Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

No formal plans for Armstong-Jones’ birthday were shared on social media as those are generally reserved for descendants of Queen Elizabeth.