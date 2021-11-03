Netflix’s live-action reboot of the classic animated series “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is starting to take shape, with Daniel Dae Kim the latest addition to the cast.

According to Deadline, the former “Hawaii Five-0” star will portray Fire Lord Ozai, described as “the ruthlessly driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands that everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teenage son, Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu). Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors.”

Kim, recently seen in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings”, joins previously cast leads Liu, Gordon Cormie as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara and Ian Ousley as Sokka.

As Deadline points out, this won’t be Kim’s first time attached to the “Last Airbender” franchise, having voiced General Fong in an 2006 episode of the original Nickelodeon series, and reprising that voice role in a 2007 video game.

The upcoming Netflix version will mark the second attempt to mount a live-action version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender”. A 2010 feature film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, was considered to be a critical and commercial flop, earning scathing reviews and disappointing at the box office.

At the time, Shyamalan defended his film — which reportedly cost $150 million to make — because he made it to be appreciated by the kids who watched the show, not mature moviegoers.

“You could make it one of two ways: You could make it for that same audience, which is what I did — for 9 and 10-year-olds — or you could do the ‘Transformers’ version and have Megan Fox,” he said.