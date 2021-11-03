Click to share this via email

Disney’s latest venture into live-action nearly has its Evil Queen.

Gal Gadot is in final talks with Disney to play the villain in “Snow White”, reports Deadline.

Rachel Zegler has already been cast as Snow White, with Marc Webb directing.

The “Wonder Woman” star will join other big names to bring Disney villains to life in the live-action remakes including Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie.

According to the outlet, the take on the Brothers Grimm fairytale will “expand upon the story and music” of the “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” cartoon released in 1939.

Gadot also has Netflix’s “Red Notice” hitting Netflix on Nov. 12 and is getting ready to star in “Cleopatra”.