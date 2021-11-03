Alyssa Milano paid a virtual visit to Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show on Wednesday, where he asked her about her headline-making arrest outside the White House two weeks ago while protesting the erosion of voter rights.

“You got arrested a few weeks ago. You went up to the White House but specifically about the voters rights. You brought some powerful information to the forefront with this arrest,” Cannon told her.

“We need to do everything we can, so I felt like taking the fight right to the White House was something that was important to do especially on an issue that is the bedrock of our entire democracy,” she responded.

Cannon asked if there was “a hot mug shot out there that we could see?”

Sadly, there is not. “They didn’t take a mugshot picture,” Milano admitted, “and I was a little upset.”

