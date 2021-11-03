“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is battling cancer.

On Wednesday, Exotic shared a note to fans on Instagram revealing that his prostate biopsy came back with an “aggressive cancer” diagnosis.

“I am still waiting on the results from the other test as well,” he added.

“Right now I don’t anyone’s pity,” he continued.

“I’m sure Carole [Baskin] will have her own party,” he said of his nemesis.

Exotic, who is currently serving time for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Baskin, then asked to be released.

“They have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones,” he concluded.

The post comes days ahead of “Tiger King 2”.

“With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with ‘Tiger King 2’ as new-found revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners,” a synopsis explains.

“Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.”

Baskin is suing Netflix over “unauthorized” footage used in the second season, but a judge has blocked her request for “a temporary restraining order” which would delay the release.

“Tiger King 2” hits Netflix on Nov. 17.