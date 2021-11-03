Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer came together for an Instagram Live where they discussed their alcohol consumption during the pandemic.

“A conversation with @missjudygreer (♥️) on the pros and cons of being sober-ish,” Garner captioned the video.

During the chat, they spoke about how the pandemic made them re-think drinking.

“We drink differently — I have a little bit almost every night,” Garner said.

However, Greer said she is “the other version, where I can go like five days but then I like, hit it hard on the weekends.”

For Garner, she really only started to drink once becoming a mom as a reward for a hard day’s work.

“It was just like that little sip that I would have, and it felt like I’d earned it and I deserved it,” she said. “And then it feels like it’s become part of a code among moms, ‘Your wine, oh my gosh, you must be dying to have it!'”

Garner shares kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-Ben Affleck.

But when the pandemic came around, the “13 Going On 30” star realized she needed to slow down.

“If I have half a glass every night, and if my half a glass is probably really a glass, that’s seven glasses a week, and say I have two on the weekends, then suddenly I’m close to 10 glasses of wine a week! And that raises your risk for cancer — it’s like, gosh, what is the right thing to do? What is the right amount?” Garner said.

Both Garner and Greer since decided to become “sober-ish”, taking long breaks off from drinking.

“I was conscious of what I was doing and I made a choice to do it,” Greer said. “I just feel like right now, everything in my life is so much better when I’m not drinking. I wish I didn’t like being sober so much. I wish I didn’t like how I looked. I wish I didn’t like that I lost a couple of pounds. I wish I didn’t like how much extra energy I have.”

“I’m just figuring it out,” Garner added. “I’m going to have a new relationship with it post-pandemic.”