Tom Parker, member of Irish-British boy band The Wanted, took to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to share some joyful news with fans.

“I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as i tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control. We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE,” he wrote in the caption of a photo he posted of himself, wife Kelsey Hardwick, and their two children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

Just over a year ago, Parker shared the news that he’d received a “terminal” diagnosis of stage four glioblastoma.

READ MORE: The Wanted’s Max George Offers Support To Lead Singer Tom Parker After Terminal Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Speaking with Britain’s OK! Magazine, shortly after his diagnosis, he revealed he’d been having seizures, admitting the prognosis was the “worst-case scenario.”

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumour.’ All I could think was, ‘F–king hell!’ I was in shock,” he recalled. “It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

However, his condition has apparently improved significantly after undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy therapy treatment.

READ MORE: Tom Parker Celebrates ‘Significant Reduction’ In Brain Tumour

“😭😭😊😊Such a mix of emotions,” he wrote in his post.

“We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months,” he concluded.