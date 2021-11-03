Lindsay Lohan could soon be part of the Bravo universe. In a new interview on “The Talk” Wednesday, Andy Cohen talked about the latest installment of the “Housewives” franchise, “The Real Housewives of Dubai”. While Cohen didn’t confirm any casting news, he didn’t rule out Lohan as a potential housewife on the upcoming series.

“It’s a billionaire’s playground. They’re a group of friends. It’s great. We haven’t announced the cast yet. But we’re really excited about them,” he told Bravo superfan and “Talk” co-host, Jerry O’Connell. “You gotta watch what happens. I’m very excited though, because as you say, it is like Vegas on steroids and the wealth there, I think, makes it something that people are going to be very curious about from the get-go.”

“Lindsay Lohan lives in Dubai, a Real Housewife potential, maybe Andy?” O’Connell asked, to which the “Watch What Happens Live” host replied, “Let me tell you something. It’s a good idea, Jerry.”

Another Dubai resident rumoured to be joining the cast is Caroline Stanbury, who appeared on Bravo’s “Ladies of London” from 2014-2017.

Bravo announced the first international iteration of the “Housewives” franchise on Monday.

Premiering next year as the 11th city, the series will highlight a group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates. The series promises to deliver even more “over-the-top opulence” and of course all the drama and unexpected twists the Housewives are known for.

“With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they’re coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists,” a press release for the series states.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” Cohen said, later adding on Monday’s “Today” show, “This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise.”



