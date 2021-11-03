Netflix knows a good thing when it sees it.

Now that “Squid Game” has become the streamer’s most-watched series launch ever, Netflix is digging through the archives to feature some of the past work of the series’ creator, South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Netflix announced via Twitter that three of his past feature films were now coming to Netflix in the U.S., available for fans of “Squid Game” to stream.

According to The Verge, the three movies coming to Netflix are “Silenced”, “Miss Granny” and “The Fortress”.

“Silenced” (starring Gong Yoo, who appears in “Squid Game as “The Salesman”), follows a teacher who tries to blow the whistle on some fellow faculty members who have been abusing their students, but discovers the last thing the community wants to hear is the truth.

Also heading to Netflix is the comedy-drama “Miss Granny” is about a 74-year-old woman who miraculously reverts to the 20-year-old version of herself.

Finally, the historical drama “The Fortress”, set in the Qing invasion of Korea in the 1600s, focuses on King Injo, who retreats to his stronghold fortress ahead of a coming invasion for his safety, where he’s left to consider his options — none of which are good.