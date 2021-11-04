Dwayne Johnson spoke out about the tragic “Rust” shooting during Wednesday’s “Red Notice” premiere in Los Angeles.

The actor insisted his Seven Bucks Productions company, which he founded with his longtime business partner Dany Garcia in 2012, would not be using real guns on set anymore.

His comments come after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins tragically died last month when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

Johnson told Variety of the accident, “First of all, I was heartbroken. We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I’ve known Alec, too, for a very long time.”

.@TheRock pledges to end the use of real guns on all Seven Bucks Productions sets, following the death of Halyna Hutchins: "We're going to switch over to rubber guns. We're going to take care of it in post. We're not going to worry about the dollars." https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/owKGyg18m0 — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

He went on to say his company would be switching to rubber guns on set, no matter what it costs.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions — any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce — we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson shared.

“We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post,” he went on. “We’re not going to worry about the dollars, we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Johnson insisted he was on the phone with his team within a couple of hours of the tragedy to discuss the changes they could make moving forward.

“I love the movie business,” Johnson said. “There are safety protocols and measures that we have always taken in the movie business and we take very seriously, and these sets are safe sets, and we’re proud of that.

“But accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together.

“Any movie we do that Seven Bucks does with any studio, the rule is we’re not going to use real guns. That’s it,” he told the publication.