Kristen Stewart can’t wait to marry her girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

The actress chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host congratulating her on getting engaged.

Stewart thanked him, before adding: “Also, knocked it out of the park. No, I scored.”

Fallon responded, “It’s the best thing in the world, I can’t even tell you. Now you have a buddy who kind of has to do things with you,” to which the star replied: “I know, and we have to, like, help each other out with stuff, too.”

“You got to do the stuff I don’t want to do, man,” Stewart laughed.

Fallon also talked about Stewart’s latest movie “Spencer”, in which she portrays Princess Diana.

She said, when asked if it was tough to do her British accent, “Yeah. It’s like so muscular. It’s exhausting. When I speak, I feel like I don’t open my mouth and I feel like this croaked frog.

“Words come out [of] her mouth like bubbles and I’m like bricks to the floor,” Stewart joked.

Her appearance comes after she recently spoke to ET Canada about women being scrutinized in the media, Diana’s sons, and more.