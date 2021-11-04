The star of “Apollo 13” is fine with staying grounded.

On Tuesday night, Tom Hanks appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and was asked about rumours that he was offered a spot on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight into space.

“Well, yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks said, confirming the offer and that he turned it down.

“It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy — I’m doing good — but I ain’t paying $28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now,” he added.

Shaking his chair like a rocket blasting off, Hanks joked, “I don’t need to spend 28 million bucks to do that.”

Hanks also laughed, saying that if the flight were free, he might go up into space “on occasion just in order to experience the joy of pretending I’m a billionaire.”

If the “Forrest Gump” star had taken that Blue Origin flight, he would have followed in the footsteps of fellow actor William Shatner, who, at 90, recently became the oldest person to go up into space.