Safety always comes first for Angelina Jolie.

In a new interview with the Times, the “Eternals” star shared her thoughts on the tragic shooting accident on the set of “Rust”, which injured the film’s director and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“I can’t imagine what these families are going through. At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming,” Jolie says.

“I’ve always been very careful because I’ve had to work with guns a lot,” she adds of her experience with on-set weapons. “The way I’ve worked or checked when I’m directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously.”

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday back in 2008, Jolie revealed that she actually owned a gun with then-husband Brad Pitt.

“Brad and I are not against having a gun in the house, and we do have one,” she said at the time. “And yes, I’d be able to use it if I had to… If anybody comes into my home and tries to hurt my kids, I have no problem shooting them.”