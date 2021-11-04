Famous faces and animated animals sing their way into the holidays in the new trailer for “Sing 2”.

Illumination and Universal Pictures premiered the “Sing” sequel trailer on Thursday ahead of its theatrical release next month. The movie serves as a followup to the well received, Golden Globe-nominated 2016 animated film.

A synopsis reads, “This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet.

“All in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut — to join them.”

The movie’s all-star cast boasts Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, and Bono.

The “Sing” sequel will boast plenty of familiar songs from A-list artists like Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, the Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello.

“Sing 2” premieres Dec. 22 in theatres.