Will Smith is peeling back the layers of his soul in an intimate conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

Smith — father to Willow Smith and husband to Jada Pinkett Smith — drops by “The Oprah Conversation” later this week for a candid talk about love and loss.

“I want to tell the truth. I want to let people have it,” Smith says in a preview teaser. “I’ve carried, most of life, the sense of failing every woman I interact with. I haven’t talked about that publicly.”

“Love being the most fearful place you’ll ever try and step into. Real love. That unconditional love,” Smith tells Winfrey in a separate clip. “To be able to open a broken heart again.”

Elswere in the teaser he says, “I’m lying on the floor in a jail cell and I’m like ‘What is happening?!'”

The “King Richard” star also reflects on leaping out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

“The Oprah Conversation” featuring Smith premieres Friday, Nov. 5, on Apple TV+.