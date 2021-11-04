Kal Penn’s upcoming wedding just got even more incredible.

The former presidential adviser recently opened up about his sexuality for the first time ahead of the release of his memoir You Can’t Be Serious.

He also confirmed he was set to tie the knot with his partner Josh after 11 years together.

Penn then found himself on a flight to Los Angeles with Cardi B before he fell asleep and dreamed that she’d officiated the pair’s wedding.

Cardi got wind of the tweet and replied:

First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know. https://t.co/NTGvVdacFY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

As Penn insisted he didn’t say hi because he didn’t want to be disrespectful, he also said he was definitely down to have her officiate their nuptials.

Cardi responded:

I’m down I’ll get my suit https://t.co/MUpALOsLVQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 4, 2021

The comments come after Penn recalled meeting his other half during his two-year stint working at the White House during the Obama administration.

Penn spoke about their first date, which he felt got off to a disastrous start when Josh arrived with a case of Coors Light and plans to watch NASCAR on television.

“I thought, This obviously is not going to work out,” the actor told People. “I have one day off from the White House and this dude is unironically watching cars go around and make left turns? Next thing you know, it’s been a couple months and we’re watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, ‘What is happening?’ I wanted the reader to enjoy the love and the humour through all of those stories.”