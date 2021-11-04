Ray Liotta was sweating after receiving a severed horse’s head while portraying Frank Sinatra in HBO’s made-for-television movie “The Rat Pack” in 1998.

Liotta already had reservations about portraying iconic singer Sinatra, who allegedly had mob ties. On Wednesday’s episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage”, Liotta revealed a set prank that had him sweating buckets.

READ MORE: Frank Sinatra Thinks Marilyn Monroe Was Murdered, Explosive New Book Reveals

“The daughters, they wanted me to do a miniseries when they were doing a miniseries about it and I just felt too uncomfortable,” Liotta recalled, according to Yahoo! “We were doing the movie and I got delivered a horse’s head.

“Obviously it wasn’t a real one, but it was a horse’s head. And, you know, a horse’s head means you’re toast,” he continued. “It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn’t do the one that we wanted you to?’”

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Belts Out Frank Sinatra Hits During Surprise Performance At Hollywood Cocktail Bar

“The Rat Pack” starred Liotta alongside Joe Mantegna (as Dean Martin) and Don Cheadle (as Sammy Davis Jr).