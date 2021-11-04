Apple TV+ just dropped the heart-wrenching new trailer for “Swan Song”.

The upcoming movie, which stars Mahershala Ali, Glenn Close, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach, sees Ali play a dying man who has the opportunity to get cloned to enable his family to go on living life without knowing anything has changed.

“Swan Song”. Credit: Apple TV+

A synopsis reads, “Set in the near future, ‘Swan Song’ is a powerful, emotional journey told through the eyes of Cameron (Ali), a loving husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Close) to shield his family from grief.

“As Cam grapples with whether or not to alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever imagined. ‘Swan Song’ explores how far we will go, and how much we’re willing to sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people we love.”

“Swan Song”. Credit: Apple TV+

“Swan Song”. Credit: Apple TV+ — Apple TV+

Director Benjamin Cleary recently told Deadline of the flick, “This started as a premise I had 10 years ago I’d stuck in a drawer, and then five years with the script, and when Mahershala’s name came up, I was like, ‘Can we even get him to just read it?’ He did, and we sat down and it became one of those conversations you sometimes have, where each minute you feel more energized and inspired.

“I could see within minutes I was sitting across from someone special, who was completely tuned into the heart of the script. After two hours, he said, ‘I’d love to do this.’ We were delayed six months by COVID, and we used that time to speak about all the elements, and he had such a beautiful way of discovering all these little things within the story.”

“Swan Song” will be in theatres and streaming on Apple TV+ on December 17.