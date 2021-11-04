Click to share this via email

It’s not easy to make your royal dreams come true.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the trailer for its upcoming holiday movie “A Castle For Christmas”, starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes.

Castle for Christmas. Brooke Shields as Sophie in Castle for Christmas. Cr. Mark Mainz/Netflix © 2021

“Famed author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle, but the prickly owner Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell to a foreigner,” the official description reads. “Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they may just find something more than they were expecting.”

Castle for Christmas. Brooke Shields as Sophie in Castle for Christmas. Cr. Mark Mainz/Netflix © 2021

Before selling her the castle, Duke Myles lays out a set of conditions, including living at the castle at the same time as him before the sale goes through.

In the meantime, the duke reveals in the trailer that he plans to get Sophie’s down payment to tide him over financially, hoping she’ll want to leave by the time it’s all over.

Castle for Christmas (L-R). Cary Elwes as Myles, Brooke Shields as Sophie in Castle for Christmas. Cr. Mark Mainz/Netflix © 2021

But Sophie has family history in the castle, as she warns the duke, “If you’re trying to discourage me, you’re not gonna do it.”

“A Castle For Christmas” premieres Nov. 26.