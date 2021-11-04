Nick Stahl spent four hard years of work to get clean, make a Hollywood comeback, and do right by his family.

Stahl, 41, was the next big thing in Hollywood, with key roles in movies like “The Man Without a Face”, “Sin City” and “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”. Throughout his run; however, the actor dealt with crippling substance addiction issues.

“I was pretty much hungover for every single day of work that I ever did — as a kid, in my early 20s, through all the films, through ‘In the Bedroom’, through ‘Terminator’, through ‘Carnivàle’, through all of it,” Stahl told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn’t really discriminate — I’d use anything to change the way I felt when I was sober.”

Stahl had his first sip of alcohol at 13.

“I always describe it as my first ‘spiritual experience,’” he says. “It just made sense to me. Suddenly, I had a freedom from thinking, from uncomfortability. I felt OK in my skin — and I hadn’t really felt that before. I thought, Oh! This is how you do life!

”At 16, his career at full steam, Stahl moved to L.A. with his mother. That’s when the party really began: “I was going to bars. I had a very easy time getting into these places. A lot of my friends were older, and I had a great time.”

The uptick in partying led to smoking weed and eventually hard drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine.

“That became what I chased,” he says. “It’s a horribly cliche child-actor story, but I had a very unusual relationship to drugs and alcohol. I never had a brake pedal with it.”

He took a five-year break from acting and is now four years sober. Stahl was worried about whether or not Hollywood had blacklisted him, but his worries were mostly unfounded.

“I expected some resistance, I guess,” he says. “I figured I had a negative reputation. I knew that there were probably some questions.

“Casting directors welcomed me back. There was maybe a little bit of hesitation at first — but as soon as I got a couple jobs under my belt, I kept working.”

Stahl acted in five episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Animal Kingdom” this year. He will also star in the upcoming movies “American Dream” and “Grace and Grit”.