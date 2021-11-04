Not sharing pictures of your kids on social media is hard, according to Mindy Kaling.

Speaking to People, the “Office” alum and mother of two explains why she has chosen to limit posting pics of her children online.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Responds To B.J. Novak’s Photo Of Her ‘Office’ Drink

“I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” the 42-year-old says. “My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. … I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

Kaling has occasionally shared photos of her kids where their faces aren’t visible, though.

“Sometimes it’s just a safety thing. I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid,” she says. “So that’s the reason I’m doing it, but it’s hard because they’re such a huge part of my life. And I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do. I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it!”

READ MORE: First Look At Mindy Kaling’s New HBO Max Comedy ‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’

Kaling gave birth to her first child, Katherine, in 2017, and welcomed her son Spencer in Sept. 2020.