Kristen Stewart got a surprise on Thursday’s “Today”.

Hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie mentioned that Stewart had told Howard Stern recently that she and fiancée Dylan Meyer wanted Guy Fieri to officiate their wedding.

They then shocked the “Spencer” actress by playing a video message from the Food Network Canada star himself.

“Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in the clip, adding: “I’m all in!”

As Kotb questioned whether Stewart was sure and she wasn’t just joking, the “Twilight” star insisted, “Absolutely!”

She questioned, “Do you know where he lives? What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

Fieri then insisted the offer was “legit” on Twitter.

The comments come after Stewart told Stern after announcing her engagement earlier this week: “We’re either going to have no one — we’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate.

“But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

She added that “the idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much.”

Stewart also mentioned on “Today” that although she’s just revealed the engagement news to the public, it actually happened months ago.

She shared, “The funny thing is, even Dylan’s dad sent us an email congratulating us. He’s like, ‘Girls, I’m so happy for you.’ I’m like, ‘You were at the engagement party months ago!'”