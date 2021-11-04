Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“What’s your favourite scary movie?”

On Thursday, Paramount Pictures debuted a brand new featurette teasing the upcoming “Scream” reboot, going behind-the-scenes on bringing the iconic franchise back to life.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Spoofs ‘Friends’ With ‘Scream’ Co-Star Melissa Barrera

“Ghostface is back, and scary as ever,” returning star Courteney Cox says.

Original creator Kevin Williamson adds, “Now is the time to make a new ‘Scream’, because we had a special sooty to tell that connects the legacy cast members with a new cast into the world of Woodsboro.”

The new film brings back Cox, along with David Arquette and Neve Campbell, as well as newcomers Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar.

READ MORE: Original ‘Scream’ Stars Drew Barrymore & David Arquette Haunted By Ghostface On TikTok

“Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past,” the official description reads.

“Sydney, she’s moved on in her life,” Campbell says, “and then chaos ensues.”

“Scream” hits theatres Jan. 14, 2022.