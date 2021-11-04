Chris Rock is drawing inspiration from Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, but not as a role model.

Rock, 56, appeared at Brooklyn Steel in New York City on Wednesday. The comedian was tasked with introducing The Strokes, but took a moment to throw some jabs.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chris Rock was at Brooklyn Steel last night to introduce The Strokes…but first he roasted anti-vaxxers and gave everyone a new name for them 🤣pic.twitter.com/Aa6dhg4arg — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2021

“I haven’t seen any shows since COVID,” Rock said during his intro spot, via Complex. “Has anybody been like, ‘Throw your mask in the air, and wave it like you just don’t care?’ Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at? You f**king dumb Kyrie motherf**kers.”

Rock’s comment was most likely a dig to National Basketball Alliance (NBA) star Kyrie Irving, who has advocated against federal vaccine mandates.

READ MORE: Reports: Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID

“If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what’s best for you,” Irving previously said in an Instagram Live, per NBA insider Shams Charania. “I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID.”