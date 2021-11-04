A new look at director Jane Campion’s cold-blooded Western “The Power Of The Dog” has arrived online.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power Of The Dog” has already impressed critics ahead of its release on Netflix next month.

Set in 1925, the story follows charismatic and mean-spirited rancher Phil Burbank (Cumberbatch) who torments his brother’s (Plemons) new wife Rose (Dunst) and her son, Peter (Smit-McPhee). When he appears to take the boy under his wing, he leaves those around him questioning whether he is softening or if he is capable of changing his ways.

In order to keep up their prickly relationship on-screen, Dunst revealed she and Cumberbatch didn’t speak to one another on set when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“The dynamics on set are interesting because Benedict and I… we didn’t talk to each other on set,” she told Deadline. “He’s kind of this looming figure who slowly infiltrates into Rose’s brain and gaslight her. She kind of does it in a way to herself too because it doesn’t take much for him to intimidate her.”

After screening at major film festivals including TIFF and the Venice Film festival where Campion won the Golden Lion for Best Director, “The Power Of The Dog” will play in select theatres beginning on Nov. 17 before arriving on Netflix on Dec. 1.