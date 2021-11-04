Could a WNBA expansion make its way to Toronto?

On Wednesday, Raptors No. 1 fan Drake took to his Instagram Story to call for the women’s basketball league to bring a team to Toronto.

Drake pushing for a team in Toronto pic.twitter.com/BdAetiLhpS — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) November 3, 2021

Thanks in part to the recent success of the Raptors, interest in basketball has been on the upswing in Canada, but as of yet there is no major league women’s team in the country.

And while Drake hasn’t got any insider info, according to The Toronto Star, the WNBA has expressed interest in expanding the league.

“Expansion is on the horizon,” said commissioner Cathy Engelbert, before Game 1 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Though no timelines were offered, Engelbert said she hopes to have more information on plans to grow during the next season.

“The data looks like it’s going to read out some interesting information for us to start having exploratory discussions with certain cities, and make sure that we can find great ownership groups to support a WNBA team and great fan bases,” she said. “So that’s why I think looking at how those cities are already supporting the WNBA, whether it’s viewership, merch sales or other things or whether they’re supporting women’s sports or women’s college basketball are great indicators of how it would get supported if a WNBA team were to go in that market.”

Among the other cities floated for possible expansion is Oakland, Calif., with WNBA All-Star Alana Beard teaming up with a Black ownership group to bring a pro women’s basketball team to the city.