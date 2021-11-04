Alyssa Milano is opening up about how her first experience with childbirth triggered her.

The actress, who previously said back in 2018 that she’d been sexually assaulted twice – once when she was 19-years-old at a concert – shares son Milo Thomas, now 10, and daughter Elizabella Dylan, 7, with husband David Bugliari.

She says of childbirth when speaking on People’s new podcast “Me Becoming Mom”, “I remembered at one point [during childbirth] really not enjoying the fact that lots of people had access to my vagina.

“And thinking to myself, ‘Why does— I don’t like this. Why does it feel so familiar? I’ve never had a baby before. Why does this invasive feeling feel so familiar?’ That was just a fleeting moment, a tick in time, but I didn’t forget about it,” she continues to tell host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at People.

Milano explains how she suffered from postpartum anxiety and depression and managed to learn more about her experience through therapy.

“After going through therapy after giving birth to Milo and remembering that one moment of feeling like I was being held down and had things being done to me that I didn’t want, to me, was very reminiscent of being sexually assaulted,” she shares.

“It triggered all of these memories that I thought I had dealt with. I think anyone who has dealt with trauma has the moments where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. I’ve dealt with that.’ Versus the moments where you go, ‘Oh, no I didn’t. I just tried to tuck it away so no one could see them or I couldn’t see them or feel them anymore.'”

Milano adds, “That’s what it felt like for me. I gotta think that because it felt that way for me, it must’ve felt that way for other women. I wonder how much of my postpartum anxiety was due to — of course, hormones and all of the things — but also that feeling that felt like I wasn’t in control, you know?”