Emily Osment is looking back at set life with Betty White.

The actress, 29, joined “The Kelly Clarkson Show” guest host Jay Leno on Thursday’s episode of the talk show to chat about her new Netflix comedy series, “Pretty Smart”, and looked back at working with the icon that is Betty White.

White guest-starred on two episodes of Osment’s hit series, “Young & Hungry”, a few years ago, talked about what it was like to appear alongside the legendary actor.

“She’s got a mouth on her!” Osment laughed. “I don’t know what words I can say on this television show, so I’m going to hold back.”

The “Hannah Montana” alum added, “She’s very funny. I was very fortunate to work with Betty.”

Not only was White funny, but she was “beautiful” too.

“I mean, first of all, she’s beautiful,” Osment said. “She’s just so stunning to look at, she’s got really beautiful skin, and she shows up and she’s, you know, razzing you.”