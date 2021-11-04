After stunning audiences with her performance on “America’s Got Talent”, 9-year-old Victory Brinker has a surprise in store for the holidays.

On Thursday, Billboard reported that the young opera-singing phenom is set to release a Christmas EP, next week on Nov. 12.

The Wonder of Christmas is Brinker’s first ever EP, and it will four songs: “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” “Ave Maria” and “Pie Jesu”.

“I am so excited that my first record is for Christmas and I can sing songs everyone knows and loves,” Brinker said in a statement. “I hope it makes everyone happy this Christmas season.”

Over the summer, Brinker wowed everyone when she earned the first five-person Golden Buzzer on “AGT” with an incredible performance of “Juliet’s Waltz” from the Gounod opera Romeo & Juliet.

The singer eventually made it all the way to the quarterfinals, performing a duet of “The Prayer” with Pentatonix during the finale.