An Adele music video shoot might look like a flawless production, but that isn’t always the case.

Adele, 33, premiered the official music video for “Easy On Me” on Oct. 14. The song, which was the 15-time Grammy-winner’s first single release in five years, topped charts in more than two-dozen countries including Australia, Canada, the U.K. and the U.S.

READ MORE: Adele Says Her Divorce From Simon Konecki Was ‘Overdue’

It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UFVNcChgX6 — Adele (@Adele) November 4, 2021

On Thursday, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer released a clip of bloopers from the “Easy On Me” video shoot.

“It’s all smoke and mirrors! Here’s all the bloopers from the Easy On Me video,” she tweeted alongside a nearly two-minute-long clip.

READ MORE: Adele Releases ’30’ Tracklist, Includes Song Titled ‘I Drink Wine’

“Easy On Me” is the lead single from Adele’s impending fourth studio album, 30. The project is scheduled to be released on Nov. 19.