It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – Nov. 5, 2021

Mariah Carey ft Khalid, Kirk Franklin – “Fall In Love At Christmas”

The Christmas season doesn’t start till the Queen of Christmas gifts us with a new Christmas pop. Mariah Carey has teamed up with both Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the festive RnB-inspired ballet “Fall In Love At Christmas”. No one does Christmas like Mariah Carey, and this song is no exception! Each singer brings their own Christmas cheer to this romantic track, but we can’t deny that Mariah shines through as she always does. Whether you’re in love or single, “Fall In Love At Christmas” will leave you feeling merry to the point you’ll be saying “All I Want For Christmas Is You”!

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Earlier this week, Post Malone and The Weeknd teased a new song in the works, and thankfully we now have that song in our hands. The two have teamed up for this synthy midtempo club song titled “One Right Now”. With lyrics like “Said you love me, but I don’t care” and “Don’t call me “baby” when you did me so wrong” this song is a silky smooth but playful song about moving on to the next one. And we’re sure this track will perform very well on the Billboard charts, not only is it a fantastic song, but it also features The Weeknd and Post Malone! Now that’s a recipe for a smash hit.

Little Mix – “Between Us”

To celebrate 10 years of Little Mix, the girl group is releasing a greatest hits album as well as 5 brand new songs! One of those songs is “Between Us” which also happens to be the same name of the album. The song is a love letter to the friendship the trio has amongst themselves, and the lyric video is a beautiful tribute to fans who have been there along the way. ET Canada chatted with Little Mix about their upcoming project, motherhood, and their rumoured split. Little Mix’s Between Us album is set for release on Nov. 12, 2021.

Summer Walker – “No Love” ft. SZA, & Still Over It (ALBUM)

Summer Walker is here to prove that she’s STILL OVER IT, which cleverly calls to her debut album Over It! The rapper dropped her recent album which includes her collaboration with JT From City Girls “Ex For A Reason” as well as the new song with SZA “No Love”. Nobody does it like Summer Walker, and if you’re looking for an album that will have you feeling you’re this weekend, look no further!

Silk Sonic – “Smokin Out The Window”

The Bruno Mars and Anderson Park duo of Silk Sonic are gearing up for their first album together as they release another single with “Smokin Out The Window”. The song follows their other hits “Skate” and “Leave The Door Open”. The new track is like a time capsule to their ears, sending us back in time to those effortless vocals and groovy dance moves.

Blake Shelton – “We Can Reach The Stars”

TALK ABOUT THE CUTEST GIFT EVER! “The Voice” coach (and country superstar) Blake Shelton recently married partner and former “The Voice” co-star, Gwen Stefani. The two decided to write their own vows for the wedding, but instead, Blake surprised her with the song “We Can Reach The Stars”. Who said romance is dead?! On top of this Blake Shelton fans can preorder Shelton’s deluxe album Body Language that comes out Dec. 2.

Lorde- “Hold No Grudge”

After the success of her third studio album, Solar Power, Lorde follows up with two bonus tracks, one of which is “Hold No Grudge”, the other being “Helen of Troy“. When asked about these songs, Lorde said: “These songs were fun explorations on the album journey. They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.” Earlier this week, the singer also dropped the music video to the song “Fallen Fruit” which was in the album’s original soundtrack.

JORDY – “Sticks and Stones” ft. Charlotte Sands, & Mind Games (ALBUM)

Queer pop star JORDY has finally released his debut album, Mind Games. After a slew of fantastic EP’s and singles including hits such as “Better In My Head”, “Till It Hurts”, “Just Friends”, “PSYCHO”, “Long Distance” and more, we’re loving what the new artist has accomplished with Mind Games, and we are oh so happy that “Sticks and Stones” is the latest single which gives fans a taste of what they can expect from the entire album.

Foreign Teck, Darell, Bryant Myers, & Brray – Gastar

Foreign Teck has released his single “Gastar” and has called upon the likes of Bryant Myers, Brray, and Darell to bring this infectious track this New Music Friday. Foreign Teck has produced for Drake and Bad Bunny, and has worked alongside Travis Scott, Post Malone, Chris Brown, and many more. Foreign Teck knows what it takes to break into the Latin market and he does it ever so flawlessly.

Other noteworthy releases include Simple Plan – “The Antidote“, Lauren Jauregui ft. 6lack – “On Guard”, Mykell Messiah – “Show Me”, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”, Marielle Hazlo – “Bandida”, Jocelyn Alice – “How Could You Not Know”, Rob Stewart – “I Can’t Imagine”, Madison Beer – “Room For You” from the “Clifford The Big Red Dog” movie, Tenille Townes – “Villain In Me”, Charli XCX with Christine and The Queens and Caroline Polachek – “New Shapes”, Arkells – “The Last Christmas (We Ever Spend Apart), Elle King – “Please Come Home For Christmas”, and Tim McGraw – ” Christmas All Over The World”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Little Mix – Between Us (ALBUM)

Taylor Swift – RED (Taylor’s Version) (ALBUM)

Are you ready to be “Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time” all over again? As we all know, Taylor Swift is in the process of re-recording all of her old albums, as seen with her re-release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and it looks like Red (Taylor’s Version) is next on her list! The album will feature all original 30 songs that were meant to go on Red, including the fan-demanded 10-minute version of “All Too Well”. The highly anticipated album was originally slated for Nov. 19; however, it was pushed and is now set for a Nov. 12, 2021 release date, so as not to compete with a new release from a fellow female artist.

Adele – 30 (ALBUM)

After a years of anticipation, Adele is making her triumphant return with her fourth studio album 30. The singer credits this album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.” The album is said to be a gift to her son as an explanation for her divorce and why she chose to pursue her own happiness. Adele’s highly anticipated comeback album is set for release on Nov. 19, 2021 and it’s sure to bring on ALL the feels.

Monsta X – The Dreaming

Beloved K-Pop group Monsta X announced their upcoming English-language album, The Dreaming, giving a first taste with their track “One Day”. The track comfortably sits in the Top 40 charts, making them the second K-Pop group in history to achieve this. Their album drops Dec. 10, 2021, however, you can pre-order it now!

Years & Years – Night Call (ALBUM)

Olly Alexander steps out with his first solo album as Years & Years. Night Call is set for release on Jan. 7, 2022. The album will include the previously released singles “Starstruck” and “Crave”.

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beloved Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to release his 15th album, titled, So Happy It Hurts. The star already dropped the single “So Happy It Hurts” and he describes the song as “freedom, autonomy, spontaneity, and the thrill of the open road” so we’re excited to see what’s to come for the rest of the album when it drops in March 2022.