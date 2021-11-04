Some Marvel fans in the Middle East will be missing out on the franchise’s latest blockbuster.

According to Deadline, “Eternals” has been shut out of a theatrical release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman over censorship issues.

The report states that Disney had refused to comply with requested edits to the film’s scenes of intimacy, which include LGBTQ+ characters.

Additionally, the report states that a same-sex kiss featured in the film may not have been the only sticking point with censors, who have also historically taken issue with fictional depiction of deities and prophets, which are considered blasphemous.

A version of the film, with scenes of intimacy removed, will be released in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt.

In 2017, Warner Bros. release of “Wonder Woman” was banned, though in that case it was due to star Gal Gadot’s Israeli background and history as an Israeli soldier.