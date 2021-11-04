Prince William and Kate Middleton will take in the Royal Variety Performance this year.

In a statement to ET Canada, Kensington Palace confirmed that the royal couple will attend the 2021 show, writing, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Thursday 18th November.”

It is tradition for members of the Royal Family to attend the show at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Royal Albert Hall’s official website says: “This year’s performance is set to be one of the Royal Variety’s most memorable and enjoyable shows in its long history. As usual, ITV will film the theatrical production for television broadcast in the UK in December and then around the world over the Christmas and New Year festive holidays.”

READ MORE: Prince William Delivers Powerful Speech About Climate Crisis To Global Leaders At COP26, Urges Them To Help Make The ‘Seemingly Impossible, Possible’

This year’s celebration marks “exactly one hundred years of patronage from the reigning monarch, beginning with King George V in 1921,” according to the historic venue.

The Royal Variety Charity is delighted to announce the line-up for The Royal Variety Performance 2021 at The @RoyalAlbertHall on 18th Nov.

Final ticket release on sale now, this will be your last chance to secure your place at this momentous performance 🎟https://t.co/wfaq2NOxty pic.twitter.com/yFHoUyYe9o — Royal Variety (@RoyalVariety) October 21, 2021

Alan Carr is set to host this year’s performance with Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt and Anne-Marie among the performers.

READ MORE: Prince William ‘Frustrated’ Amid Reports ‘The Crown’ Is To Air A Dramatized Version Of Princess Diana’s Martin Bashir Interview

The casts of the West End productions of Moulin Rouge and Matilda The Musical will also take to the stage. As will Cirque du Soleil.

Comedians Bill Bailey, Josh Widdicombe, Judi Love and Chris McCausland are also scheduled to perform.

William and Kate have attended the annual event three times.

The Royal Variety Performance will take place Nov. 18.