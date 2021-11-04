Aaron Carter is paying tribute to Michael Jackson in a big way.

Carter, 33, and his fiancee, Melanie Martin, are expecting a baby very soon. The “I Want Candy” singer wants to name his newborn in tribute to “The King of Pop” Jackson. Carter told TMZ on Thursday when the couple’s baby boy is born he will be named Prince Lyric Carter.

Carter and Jackson had a close pupil-mentor relationship. In fact, Jackson nicknamed Carter “The Prince of Pop”, which is now being transferred to Carter’s baby.

The engaged couple is reportedly expecting their baby on Nov. 18. Martin may arrive by caesarian section because of high risk factors.