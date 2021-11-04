Click to share this via email

John Travolta goes to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee for music and baking advice.

Travolta (“Grease”) and Lee are swapping trade secrets. Lee had the Internet in stitches after posting a TikTok video sharing texts and video messages between the two celebrities. What did Travolta want from a famous musician? A cookie recipe, of course.

“Tommy can you send me that peanut butter Chico chip cookie recipe that you have,” Travolta asked, via E! News.

“Hahahah ok! Gimme a sec to find,” Lee replied with a wink emoji.

Their exchange did not end there.

“You didn’t know I was Johnny Crocker,” Travolta teased in a video to Lee. “Who would have thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights making brownies and cookies with fresh lemonade… Tommy Lee and JT – can’t beat ’em.”

“Oh my God, buddy. My wife and I were just saying the exact same thing,” Lee replied via video. “I’m like, ‘Who’s sitting around on a Wednesday night? I go, ‘Could you imagine if people knew Tommy and John are baking.’ What happened?”

The TikTok video has been liked nearly 160,000 times in the first 16 hours since Lee published it.