An iconic British pig comes to life thanks to Tom Holland.

On Thursday, U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer debuted their brand new 2021 Christmas ad, featuring iconic character Percy Pig, voiced by the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star.

Created in 1992 as a mascot for the company, Percy Pig if the face of numerous pig shaped confectioneries, but this is the first time the character has actually been given a voice.

In the ad, Percy Pig is brought to life in the middle of the night by a Christmas fairy voiced by Dawn French of “Absolutely Fabulous”.

Quickly, the pig begins exploring the store to find all the products available for a perfect Christmas.

“I’ve loved Percy Pigs for as long as I can remember,” Holland said in a statement. “Getting the snort right was a challenge, but I hope I nailed it and you all like what you hear. I did consider asking for a lifetime supply of Percy Pigs but I figured I’ve got to save room for all of that amazing M&S Christmas food.”