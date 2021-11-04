Lilly Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling had a blast at a Diwali party in Los Angeles.

The three stars attended the Diwali event on Wednesday night. Various photos and videos from the party confirm that a fun time was had.

“Do we or do we not look like sisters?” Singh asked Chopra in an Instagram Story video, per Hindustan Times. “Look at how beautiful you are. She is so beautiful, I am so proud of her. I am also a little drunk but I am so proud of her. You can follow sober. I am so proud of her.”

Chopra giggled, “I do,” in agreement to the sister comment.

Kaling (“The Mindy Project”, “The Office”) served as the evening’s host.

“I lived in Los Angeles for 15 years,” she told the attendees. “I feel that this is the first year that there has been enough of us that we could do something like this.”

“Happy Diwali eve… love, light and happiness to everyone,” Chopra wrote in an Instagram post. “Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love.”