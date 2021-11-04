Click to share this via email

Kate Beckinsale certainly respects Hollywood’s attraction to ex Pete Davidson.

While the 48-year-old actress has since moved on from her brief fling from the “Saturday Night Live” star, 27, they remain on good terms. The former couple dated casually in 2019.

But after rumours began circulating that Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, a tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney, reading, “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” has since gone viral.

Beckinsale spotted the tweet, which was reshared by Instagram account TalkThirtyToMe, and subtly liked the post.

Davidson has been romantically linked to several stars, in addition to Beckinsale, Davidson was engaged to Ariana Grande and has been spotted on several dates with Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Carly Aquilino over the years.

He also dated Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David, for about two years.

Rumours of Davidson’s latest fling, with Kardashian, were sparked after the pair were spotted holding hands Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says https://t.co/EJb9KQqWgD — People (@people) October 30, 2021

Reports have since come out that Davidson and Kardashian have been on two dates in New York.

The pair met while Kardashian hosted Global’s “SNL” in October. “SNL” returns Saturday with host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT.