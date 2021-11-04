William Lucking, best known for his part in “Sons of Anarchy”, has died at 80.

In an obituary written by his wife, Sigrid, and shared on social media by Stephen Macht, Sigrid announced that Lucking had died on Oct. 18 at home in Las Vegas.

“Although William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry,” she wrote.

“He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet, one who ‘contained…a tension of sorts within his being…like a boulder teetering on a hill…or a balloon expanding towards its extreme,’ as one friend put it.”

Other memorable roles Lucking took on included “Oklahoma Crude”, “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”, “Erin Brockovich” and in “The A-Team” as the original Colonel, George C. Scott.

He starred on “Sons of Anarchy” from 2008 to 2011 as Piermont “Piney” Winston, the father of Ryan Hurst’s Harry “Opie” Winston.

Lucking is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sigrid, and two daughters, Marjet Lucking and Juliana Ryan, along with her family.

Lucking’s first wide, Mimi, whom he shared his children with, died of cancer in 1996.